Year’s first stamps feature goldfish

By Chen Yi-chia and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chunghwa Post plans to release its first new stamp set for next year — four stamps featuring different varieties of goldfish — on Jan. 24.

Designed by Jheng Yi-lang (鄭義郎), the stamps showcase the comet, the ryukin, the telescope eye, and the crown pearlscale, the postal company said, adding that the stamps have face values of NT$6, NT$6, NT$12 and NT$28 respectively.

The set, titled Aquatic Life Postage Stamps — Goldfish, is one of three sets of new stamps that the company is to issue in the first quarter of next year, it said.

A set of four stamps featuring scenes from Dongsha Atoll National Park is to be released on Feb. 21 and next year’s edition of the Chinese Idiom Stories series is to become available on March 20, it said.

The national park stamps, also designed by Jheng, are to feature the coral reef and seagrass bed of the Dongsha Atoll (東沙環礁), about 450km southwest of Kaohsiung, as well as the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), located just west of the atoll, it said, adding that the four stamps have face values of NT$8, NT$13, NT$15, and NT$28 respectively.

The new Chinese Idiom Stories edition has four stamps designed by Tseng Kai-chih (曾凱智), the company said, adding that each illustrates a different idiom and has a face value of NT$8.

The idiom Jiaoxue xiangzhang (教學相長) expresses the idea that teaching benefits both the student and the teacher, the company said.

The expression paozhuan yinyu (拋磚引玉), which literally means “offering bricks to elicit jade,” originated with Tang Dynasty poet Chang Jian (常建), who inscribed two unpolished lines of poetry on a temple wall with the hope that another poet, Zhao Gu (趙嘏), would supply better-crafted lines, it said.

Today, paozhuan yinyu is used to describe a range of scenarios in which a person offers an opinion to spark greater discussion, it added.

Aiwu jiwu (愛屋及烏), which literally means “love house and crow,” can be translated: “When you truly love someone, you love everything connected to them,” it said.

Xuxu rushing (栩栩如生) came from the writings of Taoist philosopher Chuang Tzu (莊子) and is used to describe something as being true-to-life, the company said.

Previous editions of the series were released in 2015 and last year, it added.