Taipei scaling most livable city ranks: BBC

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei is among five cities that have been climbing the rankings of the world’s most livable cities compiled annually by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) over the past decade, the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) reported yesterday.

The other four are Honolulu, Budapest, Kuwait City and Auckland, the report said.

These “most livable cities” are ranked every year by the EIU, which rounds up 140 of the world’s biggest cities and ranks each one according to more than 30 factors that influence livability, including safety, access to healthcare, quality of food and drink options, access to education, and quality of roads and transportation.

Taipei ranked 58th in this year’s EIU Global Livability Ranking, up two places from last year.

The report attributed the continuing rise of Taipei in the livability rankings to the municipality continuing to invest in infrastructure and healthcare.

The Taipei MRT system extends to almost every area of the city, including the well-connected international airport, and residents praise the healthcare and education available — even to expatriates, the report said.

“The healthcare system is amazing,” the report quoted corporate adviser Shannon Watson, originally from Ottawa, as saying. “As expats, we can receive the same health coverage as citizens once we become an ‘alien resident’ [through work, family or school].”

“The health card covers seeing doctors that practice Western or traditional Chinese medicine, as well as dentists, and usually includes the medicine and treatment for a very small fee,” she added.

Families love the varied education opportunities available in this East Asian hub, the report said.

For instance, Judy Tsuei, who is originally from the US and is founder of media consultancy Wild Hearted Words, found a Montessori school for her daughter that also provides meals for students and teaches Mandarin, the report said.

The whole community looks out for children, making Taiwan ideal for young families.

“Although some level of Mandarin is important to get most jobs here, residents are friendly and eager to help foreigners, even when there is a language barrier,” the report quoted Tsuei as saying.