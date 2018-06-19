New civil servants care about secure jobs, pensions: poll

By Liu Li-jen and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

About 80 percent of new hires in the civil service chose their careers because of the salaries and benefits, a survey by the Examination Yuan said.

The survey showed that 64.7 percent of respondents agreed that, unlike working in the private sector, working in the public sector prevents stress from the possibility of being fired.

About three-quarters of respondents (76.36 percent) said that they considered the civil service their lifelong career and 94.53 percent said that civil service jobs are stable and secure, the survey showed.

However, 87.18 percent and 84.64 percent of respondents, respectively, would welcome lessons on financial management and retirement planning as part of their training, the survey showed.

The age at which people enter the civil service is rising, Examination Yuan Secretary-General Lee Jih-shyuan (李繼玄) said as he delivered the results of the survey.

The government should investigate whether this trend could affect the employment and training of civil servants, he said.

It is also worth considering how to improve the performance and quality of the civil service when many employees see their jobs as being very secure, he added.

It is the first time the survey has been held, so no long-term trends can yet be deduced from the results, Examination Yuan member Yang Ya-hwei (楊雅惠) said.

To improve the civil service, civil servants who are training for promotions should be surveyed separately, she said, adding that it would then be possible to compare two different target populations.

The survey was conducted on March 23 via the National Academy of Civil Service’s online survey system.

It targeted 3,871 trainees who last year passed senior or junior-level civil service exams and were hired for the first time.

The Examination Yuan received 3,384 responses, or a response rate of 87.4 percent, and 42.7 percent of respondents were older than 29.