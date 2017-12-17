Wu dismisses criticism over sharing KMT tactics

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) yesterday rejected criticism from some KMT lawmakers that it was his disclosure of their tactics that allowed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus to fast-track bills aimed at nationalizing irrigation associations and pushing tax reforms.

“I did not specifically say on which day. I only told KMT lawmakers that they should prepare themselves for a night spent at the legislature,” Wu said on the sidelines of an event to hand out scholarships in the name of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) at the KMT headquarters in Taipei.

Wu was referring to remarks he made at a meeting of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee on Wednesday, in which he criticized the DPP caucus’ draft amendments to the Act of Irrigation Association Organization (農田水利會組織通則) and accused the party of turning a deaf ear to public opposition.

Wu said he had instructed the KMT caucus to prepare to spend a night at legislature, while calling on farmers to voice their opposition against the draft amendments.

Wu’s remarks prompted a handful of DPP lawmakers to camp outside the legislature building since early Thursday to prevent KMT lawmakers from occupying the plenary chamber and stall a session on Friday in which legislators were to decide whether to send the draft amendments for committee review.

As a result, the DPP caucus used its majority advantage and allowed the bill to skip a committee review and be sent directly to cross-caucus negotiations.

Dismissing allegations that some KMT caucus members were clueless about the plan until they saw news reports of Wu’s remarks, Wu said the Central Standing Committee meeting was also attended by the KMT caucus whip and that the plan was drawn by caucus cadres themselves.

“As chairman, it is impossible for me to just go and tell KMT lawmakers: You have to spend a night [at the legislature],” Wu said.