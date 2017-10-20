The US calls on Taipei, Beijing to settle differences

Staff writer, with CNA

The US on Wednesday called on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to conduct constructive dialogue to settle their differences, after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) again emphasized the so-called “1992 consensus” as Beijing’s basis for cross-strait talks.

“We encourage the authorities in Beijing and Taipei to engage in constructive dialogue that seeks a peaceful resolution of differences acceptable to the people of both sides of the Taiwan Strait on the basis of dignity and respect,” US Department of State Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs spokesperson Grace Choi said.

“We continue to urge patience, flexibility and creativity on both sides,” she added.

The US has an enduring interest in cross-strait peace and stability and remains committed to its “one China” policy, based on the Three Joint Communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act, she said.

Choi was responding to remarks made by Xi at the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday, in which he mentioned the “1992 consensus” four times and reiterated that China has the determination, confidence and ability to defeat any activities related to Taiwanese independence.

“Recognize the historical fact of the ‘1992 consensus’ and that the two sides both belong to ‘one China’ and then our two sides can conduct dialogue to address, through discussion, the concerns of the people of both sides,” Xi said.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Beijing has insisted that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration explicitly accept the consensus — and in effect that Taiwan is part of “one China” — as the political foundation for the continuation of relatively warm relations under her predecessor, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

However, Tsai has only said that she respects the historical fact that the cross-strait talks took place and that some understandings were reached.