TRA to install solar panels on depot in Pingtung County

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that solar panels would soon be installed on the top of its depot in Chaozhou (潮州) in Pingtung County, in accordance with the government’s goal of having 1 million “sunny rooftops” across the nation.

The national railway operator said that it would hold a two-stage public auction to find a contractor for the project, adding that the first stage of the auction would be held on Aug 28 to review the qualifications of interested bidders.

The TRA would provide the rooftops and the contractor would be in charge of construction, operation and maintenance of the solar energy system, the operator said.

The TRA would receive a certain percentage of the profits after the contractor sells the energy generated to Taiwan Power Co.

The TRA estimated that the solar power system could generate at least 5 million kilowatt-hours per year on average and help reduce the nation’s carbon emissions by about 2,645 tonnes per year.

It would also help generate revenue of at least NT$36 million (US$1.2 million) over the next 20 years.

The Taoyuan Metro Corp (桃園捷運) said that it would introduce a new combination pass on Thursday, allowing people who want to watch Summer Universiade games to transfer from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Access MRT System to the Taipei MRT System.

The Universiade is to open on Saturday next week.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Taoyuan Metro Corp chairman Liu Kun-i (劉坤億) and company president Chen Kai-ling (陳凱凌) yesterday participated in a torch-passing event in Taoyuan.

Chen said there are 21 stations on the airport MRT line.

People can access the Taipei MRT System by transferring at Taipei Main Station (A1) or Sanchung Station (A2), which leads to the venues in Taipei.

People can access the venues where archery, swimming and water polo events are to be held by taking the airport MRT system to National Taiwan Sport University Station (A7), Chen added.

Delegations can reach the Athletes’ Village by disembarking at Linkou Station (A9), which is near the village, Chen said.

Passengers using the airport line can also visit the shopping areas and scenic attractions near the airport MRT stations, he added.

In addition to the new combination pass, people can also buy one-day passes, he said.