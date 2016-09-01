KMT members dissent to amendments

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members yesterday voiced dissent after KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) on Tuesday said that the party leadership has drafted amendments to the party’s policy platform, which is to be discussed at the party’s national congress on Sunday, to align its efforts to strengthen the so-called “1992 consensus” and explore the potential for a “peace agreement” with Beijing.

Hung made the remarks during a televised interview aired by CtiTV on Tuesday evening, saying that she “does not rule out” meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and that the KMT would “explore [a peace agreement with China] after becoming the ruling party.”

The proposed amendments are to be the first high-priority item to be discussed at Sunday’s congress, she said.

While Hung maintained that the amendments and proposed negotiations with Beijing “do not in any way deviate” from the party’s goals, several KMT members expressed contrasting views.

The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday quoted KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) as saying that the precondition for a peace agreement with China is “consensus in Taiwan and sufficient popular support.”

KMT Central Standing Committee member Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) told the United Daily News that it was inappropriate for the party to show initiative in cross-strait issues, adding that view was broadly supported by party members.

“Major policy proposals should be bottom-up discussions. I do not understand why the party leadership is rushing this,” KMT Legislator Lai Shih-bao (賴士葆) told the United Daily News. “At the very least, the party’s rank-and-file members should have been consulted, and the KMT Central Standing Committee should have voted on the issue before it was submitted to the national congress.”

Hung also said that KMT-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) forums would be renamed “cross-strait” forums and that the topics of discussion would not be limited to trade and cultural issues, adding that the KMT has a “moral obligation” to engage in diplomacy, as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government is “unable to solve cross-strait problems.”

Hung criticized Tsai’s comments about Taiwan’s “naturally independence-leaning” younger generations, saying: “It is an artificial pro-independence sentiment ... [that was] manipulated by politicians who made young people forget about the Republic of China’s history and cross-strait ties to “cut the umbilical cord” between Taiwan and China.”

Those who believe that Taiwan and China are separate countries should amend the Constitution, Hung said.

“Young people who want to change things should be told that they have to pay a price. The forerunners and heroes of the KMT showed fortitude and a willingness to sacrifice everything to overthrow the Qing Dynasty,” Hung said.

“Do they have such will?” the chairwoman asked.

Hung also said that the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) is “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” adding that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who was expelled from the KMT in 2001, should answer for the disappearance of party assets that occurred during his tenure as president and party chairman.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted to making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the CCP that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.