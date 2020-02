B: What was so great about 1917’s cinematography?

A: The entire film appears as if it were shot in one continuous take, so you feel completely immersed in the action, but it also creates a feeling of claustrophobia, as if you were fighting alongside the soldiers.

B: Wow, that sounds really cool. How about the plot?

B: 電影《一九一七》的攝影有什麼很棒的地方嗎?

A: 整部電影看起來就像是一鏡到底拍攝的,所以你會感覺整個人完全沉浸在劇情中,但同時也營造出一種幽閉恐懼症的感覺,就好像你跟士兵並肩作戰一樣。

B: 哇,聽起來真的很酷。那故事情節怎麼樣呀?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: