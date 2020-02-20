EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Now that we’ve finished planting the root vegetables and tomatoes, how about creating a small herb garden with the remaining space?

B: That’s a wonderful idea. We’ll have delicious fresh herbs for cooking.

A: Exactly. I’m thinking: rosemary, thyme, basil, oregano and parsley for European cuisine.

B: Sounds good. We could also grow cilantro for making authentic Indian curry.

A : 既然我們現在種完根莖類蔬菜跟番茄了，要不要把剩下的空間改造成一座小的香草花園？

B : 那太棒了。我們以後烹飪時就會有美味又新鮮的香草可以使用。

A : 對啊。我打算種迷迭香、百里香、羅勒、奧勒岡葉跟巴西利，可以用來做歐式料理。

B : 聽起來不錯。我們也可以種香菜，用來煮正宗印度咖哩。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: