EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Everything you’ve said makes sense, but I still can’t help feeling worried.

B : You need to put it in perspective: People die every year from the flu and most people who contract the novel coronavirus appear to recover just fine.

A : I know, I need to chill out a bit.

B : After all, the high-risk groups are young children, the elderly and pregnant women.

A : 你說的都很有道理，但我還是無法不感到擔心。

B : 你需要用合理的角度來看待這件事：每年都有人因為流感死亡，而且大多數感染新型冠狀病毒的人都能順利康復。

A : 我知道，我需要冷靜下來多想一下。

B : 畢竟，真正的高風險族群是孩童、老年人以及懷孕女性。

