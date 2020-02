B: Doctors also say that maintaining good hand hygiene is as important as wearing a face mask to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus, or any other flu virus for that matter.

A: Really? I didn’t know that. Should I use alcohol spray?

B: Washing your hands with warm water and plenty of soap is believed to be just as effective.

B: 醫生也建議說,在避免感染新型冠狀病毒或其他流感病毒的方法上,好好保持手部清潔跟戴口罩一樣重要。

A: 真的嗎?我不知道耶。我應該要用含酒精的乾洗手嗎?

B: 用溫水和充分的肥皂洗手應該一樣有效。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: