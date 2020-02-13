The Women’s Tennis Association rankings received a shake up at this year’s Australian Open, with Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan reclaiming her place as World No. 1 in women’s doubles on Feb. 3 after reaching the tournament’s doubles final with Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic.

Hsieh once held the throne for five non-consecutive weeks in May and June 2014 with her former doubles partner Peng Shuai from China. “Keep marching forward on solid ground step by step,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “Even if I fail, it is still my great journey. Welcome back to World No. 1.”

During an interview with the “All Tennis” app last month, the 34-year-old veteran player revealed that her coach is communicating with the Chinese Taipei Tennis Association (CTTA) about whether she will represent Taiwan in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Hsieh caused an uproar in 2016 by withdrawing from Taiwan’s team on the eve of the Rio Olympic Games due to a dispute with the CTTA.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

在澳洲網球公開賽後，國際女子網球協會(WTA)排名大洗牌，台灣的謝淑薇和捷克的史崔可娃搭檔，勇奪澳網女雙亞軍後，二月三日再度重獲女雙世界第一。

謝淑薇在二○一四年五、六月間，和中國的彭帥搭檔時曾非連續五週登上女雙球后寶座。她這次在臉書上寫道︰「一步步腳踏實地前行，即使失敗，也是自己的偉大旅程。歡迎回來世界第一！」

上個月接受「全網球」App的訪問時，這位三十四歲的網壇老將透露，關於今年是否代表台灣參加東京奧運，目前正由教練和中華民國網球協會進行溝通。在二○一六年里約奧運的前夕，她和網協發生爭執並退出台灣隊而引起騷動。

(台北時報張聖恩)