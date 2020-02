A: I’m exhausted, I just spent one hour lining up to buy face masks. I’m really worried about the 2019 novel coronavirus.

B: Did you manage to get your hands on some?

A: Nope, just as I got to the cashier desk, the clerk said they had sold out.

B: That’s too bad, but you know, there’s really no need to panic buy face masks.

A: 我累壞了,剛才花了一個小時排隊買口罩。我真的很擔心二○一九新型冠狀病毒。

B: 你有成功買到幾片嗎?

A: 沒有。我一排到收銀台前面,店員就跟我說賣完了。

B: 太可惜了,但你知道嗎,其實真的沒有必要恐慌搶購口罩。

