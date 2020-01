B: My mom says her frozen shoulder has been really painful recently, so she won’t be able to prepare so many dishes this year.

A: We can help you to prepare some New Year’s dishes.

B: Wait a minute, are you sure your cooking skills are up to it?

A: Don’t worry, I’ve got a plan: We’ll go to a New Year shopping street and pick up some pre-prepared dishes.

B: 我媽說,她最近五十肩還是很痛,所以今年沒辦法做那麼多年菜了。

A: 那就讓我們來幫忙準備年菜吧!

B: 等等,你的廚藝真的沒問題嗎?

A: 放心,我早就想好了︰等一下我們就去年貨大街買做好的年菜吧!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: