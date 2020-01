B: Did everything go well at last night’s show?

A: Thanks to your reminder to eat something first, it went off without a hitch.

B: Did you win any prizes?

A: Not during the main draw, but my boss gave out bonus prizes: anyone without a prize was awarded a bonus and all the performers’ bonuses were doubled: I was over the moon.

B: 你昨天晚上的尾牙表演還順利嗎?

A: 幸好你提醒我先吃點東西,表演順利結束啦。

B: 你有抽到什麼獎品嗎?

A: 表定上的獎項我都沒抽到,不過老闆意外加碼。沒抽到獎品的每一位員工都有獎金,參加表演的人獎金直接翻倍,太爽啦!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: