A: I can’t believe my company is asking employees to perform on stage at the year-end banquet.

B: Eh? How come your company’s year-end banquet is so late?

A: It’s not really that late. Many companies are holding their year-end banquets around this time as a way to reward employees for their hard work in the past year.

A: 真不敢相信,我的公司竟然要員工在尾牙的時候上台表演。

B: 呃,你的公司尾牙怎麼拖到這麼晚?

A: 其實也還好耶,很多公司都在這個時候辦尾牙,犒賞員工一年來的辛勞。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: