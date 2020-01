A: Last weekend my younger brother asked me to go watch his three-month-old baby swimming.

B: How strange, but is it safe for a young baby to go to a swimming pool?

A: That’s what I thought too, but it was a special water experience class for infants.

B: I think I’ve heard of these: Aren’t they designed to help toughen them up?

A: 上個週末,我弟弟邀我去看他的小孩游泳,小孩才三個月大。

B: 好奇怪哦,那麼小的嬰兒去游泳池安全嗎?

A: 我也是這麼想,結果那是專門讓嬰兒體驗水的課程。

B: 我好像知道了,那是幫小寶寶「做膽」的一種方式?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: