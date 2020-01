A: Look at you, wanting to better yourself all of a sudden. I’ll believe it when I see it.

B: Which of those resolutions do you think are out of character for me?

A: The one about reading 10 books, for starters. I’ve never seen you read a book.

B: I have a long commute and I want to do something constructive with it, instead of just messing around on my phone.

A: 你看你,突然變得那麼積極上進,我覺得有點難以置信。

B: 你覺得哪一個新年新希望不像我的作風嗎?

A: 比如說一年要看十本書好了,我從來沒看過你讀書欸。

B: 因為通勤時間太長了,我想要好好利用,不要只是玩手機。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: