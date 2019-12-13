Pop diva Karen Mok brought her last concert tour to Taiwan last weekend, putting on two spectacular shows at the Taipei Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Since the Hong Kong entertainer announced that she would be retiring from concert touring next year, fans from across Asia swarmed into Taipei for the two farewell shows.

Mok, a two-time winner of the Golden Melody Award for Best Female Singer, was nominated for the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress for the 1997 film The God of Cookery. The 49-year-old artist revealed that she is planning to produce and star in her own musical in 2021.

Meanwhile, after being in showbiz for more than 30 years, Hong Kong entertainer Leon Lai is to finally hold a concert at the Taipei Arena tomorrow for the first time. Lai and Canto-pop superstars Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau are dubbed Hong Kong’s “Four Heavenly Kings.” The 53-year-old artist is the last among the four “kings” to stage a show at the venue.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

流行歌后莫文蔚的最終巡演上週末來到台灣，於週六及週日在台北小巨蛋嗨唱兩場。由於這位港星宣布自明年起將不再舉辦巡演，亞洲各地的粉絲均湧入台北市，爭睹這兩場告別大秀。

莫文蔚曾兩度榮獲金曲獎最佳女歌手，還曾以一九九七年的電影《食神》提名金馬獎最佳女主角。這位四十九歲的女星透露，她計劃在二○二一年，能製作並演出她自己的音樂劇。

而港星黎明出道至今三十多年，明日終於首次踏上小巨蛋開唱。他和粵語流行音樂界的超級巨星張學友、郭富城、劉德華被合稱為香港「四大天王」。這位五十三歲的男星，也是「四大天王」之中最晚攻蛋的。

（台北時報張聖恩〉