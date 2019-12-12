EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: If the dough is too dry, add a teaspoon of iced water and gently knead with your hands until it is a smooth, soft dough.

B: OK, this is looking much better now. Can we put it in the oven yet?

A: Absolutely not. It’s essential to wrap it in cling wrap and let it chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. That will prevent the crust from shrinking in the oven.

A: 如果麵團太乾，就加入一茶匙的冰水，輕輕地用手揉它，直到麵團變得光滑、柔軟。

B: 好，現在看起來好多了。我們可以把它放進烤箱裡了嗎？

A: 絕對不行。基本要點是把麵團用保鮮膜包起來，讓它在冰箱裡冷藏至少三十分鐘。這個步驟可以防止塔皮在烤箱中縮水。

