EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Since you enjoyed the Victoria sponge cake, let’s do some more baking.

B: Good idea. Could you teach me how to make a classic French lemon tart? I love lemon tart, it’s my favorite dessert — but is it difficult to make?

A: Not at all: it’s actually a piece of cake. The most important thing is to get the filling right: not too sweet, not too sour. Aprons on!

A: 既然妳喜歡之前做的維多利亞海綿蛋糕，我們就再來烤些什麼吧。

B: 好主意。你可以教我怎麼做經典法式檸檬塔嗎？我喜歡檸檬塔，那是我最愛的甜點──但會不會很難做啊？

A: 一點也不會：其實很容易。最重要的是，其中的內餡要做對：不要太甜，也不要太酸。圍裙穿起來吧！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: