A: What was your favorite place in Istanbul?

B: Hmm ... probably Sultan Ahmed Mosque. It’s also called the “Blue Mosque” because the interior is covered in tens of thousands of blue ceramic tiles.

A: Wow, it sounds amazing.

B: The mosque has five main domes, six minarets and eight secondary domes. It really was a sight to behold.

A: 妳最喜歡伊斯坦堡的哪個地方?

B: 嗯⋯⋯可能是蘇丹艾哈邁德清真寺吧,又被稱為「藍色清真寺」,因為室內貼著數萬塊藍色瓷磚。

A: 哇,聽起來真是不可思議。

B: 清真寺有五個大圓頂、六座尖塔 、八個小圓頂,真是值得一看的景色。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: