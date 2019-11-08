After an enormously successful career spanning over four decades, veteran singer Fei Yu-ching officially retired from showbiz following the final two concerts of his farewell tour at the Taipei Arena on Wednesday and yesterday. The legendary singer performed his signature hit Goodnight Song for one last time, as he emotionally bid farewell to over 10,000 fans last night.

Fei, nicknamed “Xiao Ge” (literally “Little Brother”), is one of the most celebrated Taiwanese artists in the Chinese-language music world. Originally, the 64-year-old singer planned to retire following six shows at the Taipei Arena and two shows at the K-Arena in Kaohsiung in February and May, but then decided to add two shows this week to entertain more fans.

Fei once revealed that he intended to call it quits after his parents died, because without them his relationship with the glamorous life of the stage had changed. To thank his fans for their support, he also announced at the opening of his farewell tour on Feb. 8 his intention to donate NT$20 million (US$656,190) to charity.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

資深歌手費玉清縱橫歌壇四十多年後，告別巡演的最終兩場於前天和昨天在台北小巨蛋登場，而巡演結束後即正式「封麥」退出娛樂圈！這位傳奇歌手於昨晚最後一次演唱他的招牌歌《晚安曲》，並激動地向全場上萬名粉絲含淚告別。

被暱稱「小哥」的費玉清，可說是在華語樂壇最著名的台灣藝人之一。這位六十四歲的歌手，他原本計劃二月和五月，在台北小巨蛋舉行六場演唱會、高雄巨蛋兩場後引退，不過最後決定本週加開兩場以饗觀眾。

費玉清曾透露，他在父母去世後就打算要封麥，因為站上絢麗的舞台讓他感到更孤獨。為了感謝歌迷的支持，他還在二月八日巡演首唱當天，宣布捐出台幣兩千萬元（六十五萬美元）做公益。

（台北時報張聖恩〉