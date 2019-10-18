Gemini Man, a new film by Taiwanese director Ang Lee, will open in Taiwan on Lee’s 65th birthday on Wednesday next week — two days before it hits the screens worldwide. The director, lead actor Will Smith, and movie producers are set to visit Taipei from Sunday to Tuesday, and will attend the premiere at the Miramar Entertainment Park on Monday.

The sci-fi movie tells the story of a hitman being hunted by a much younger “clone” of himself, as Smith confronts a computer-generated character of a 23-year-old Smith. When asked what advice he would give to his younger self if he could go back to the past, the superstar joked: “I would say, ‘Why didn’t you do The Matrix?’”

However, since the movie was actually made in “3D+” with a rate of 120 frames-per-second (fps), no theater in Taiwan is capable of playing it in the original format. All screenings this time, including IMAX, will run at either 24 or 60 fps.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣名導李安新片《雙子殺手》將比全球早兩天，於下週三在他的六十五歲生日當天在台上映。導演將親率男主角威爾史密斯，和電影製作人於週日至週二訪台打片，並出席週一在美麗華百樂園的首映會。

這部即將上映的科幻電影是關於一位職業殺手，被自己年輕版的「複製人」追殺的故事，在劇中史密斯和電腦創造的二十三歲的自己展開精彩對決。當他被問到如果可以回到過去，他想給年輕的自己什麼忠告時，這位超級巨星開玩笑說他應該會想問自己：「你為什麼不接演《駭客任務》呢？」

然而本片以被稱為「3D+」的超高規格、即每秒顯示一百二十幀（fps）影格的立體規格拍攝，目前台灣還沒有電影院有能力播映原始規格。這次包括IMAX所有放映，都僅是每秒二十四幀或六十幀的規格。

（台北時報張聖恩）