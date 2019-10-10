Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m getting the hang of crossing the road now. In Vietnam you just have to keep walking and the scooters will weave around you.

B: Yes, the rider will have seen you and will get out of your way, but if you panic and freeze, you’ll actually confuse them and might cause an accident.

A: It’s totally the opposite in Taiwan: never assume the driver has seen you.

A: 我開始掌握到過馬路的訣竅囉，在越南你要勇往直前，機車就會從身邊穿梭而過。

B: 對啊，騎士們一定會看到你並自動閃開，但如果你太慌張或呆住不動，會讓他們搞不清楚反而可能發生車禍。

A: 這跟在台灣完全相反︰在台灣千萬別假設駕駛一定會看到你。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 535 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top