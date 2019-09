C: You’re in luck. There are two seats available on another flight, departing at 2:30 this afternoon. Would you like me to book them for you?

A: How much are they?

C: NT$32,000 each.

A: NT$32,000?

C: 您運氣真不錯,另一班飛機剛好還有兩個位子,將在下午兩點半出發。有需要我幫您訂位嗎?

A: 多少錢?

C: 每人台幣三萬兩千元。

A: 三萬二?

