Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic film Top Gun, will hit the big screen in June next year. After Paramount Pictures released a trailer, fans spotted a difference between the iconic leather jacket worn by Tom Cruise in the first movie and the one in the sequel: the patches on the back of the jacket no longer bear the Taiwanese and Japanese flags.

According to CNBC, a possible reason is that the sequel is being co-produced by the Chinese Tencent Group, and that China is the world’s second largest film market. Others suggest that the difference is due to storytelling, as the new patch reads “85-86” with the words “Indian Ocean Cruise,” where the dogfights in the original movie took place.

In a speech to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly cited the Taiwanese flag example to urge Hollywood to resist Beijing’s pressure, advising MPAA executives to stop yielding to Chinese censorship.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

一九八六年經典電影《捍衛戰士》續集將於明年六月上檔，派拉蒙影業近日釋出預告之後，卻有影迷發現，男星湯姆克魯斯在首集穿的代表性皮夾克背後的布章，原有的台灣和日本國旗在續集不見了。

根據CNBC的報導，可能的原因之一是續集正由中國的騰訊集團共同製作，且該國如今已是世界第二大電影市場。但也有人認為，續集裡夾克背章不一樣或許是故事情節所致，因為新背章繡有「85-86」及「印度洋巡弋」的字樣，該處正是首集劇情中戰機纏鬥的地點。

而美國國務卿麥可龐皮歐在本月稍早對美國電影協會演說時，據聞曾以此事件為例，力勸好萊塢應抵抗北京的壓力，並建議電影主管們停止向中國審查制度屈服。

(台北時報張聖恩)