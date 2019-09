B: Your indoor barbecue sounds really great, but it’s a pity you weren’t able to eat al fresco under the full moon. After all, that’s the whole point of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A: You’re absolutely right. So after we finished the savory food, we brewed up some oolong tea, went back outside and had tea and mooncakes under the moon.

B: All’s well that ends well.

B: 你的室內烤肉派對聽起來很讚,可惜不能在滿月之下露天進行,畢竟那才是中秋節主要的意義。

A: 你完全說對了,所以我們吃完美食後還泡了些烏龍茶,回到戶外在月光下喝茶吃月餅。

B: 只要結局圓滿那一切就值得了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: