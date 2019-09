B: After the police officer shut down your barbecue, where did you go next?

A: We went back to my place and finished off the cooking in my kitchen. Actually it was no bad thing: we all had comfy seats, put on some music, cooled off under the air-con and could keep the drinks well-chilled in the fridge.

B: Nice.

B: 警察禁止你們烤肉後,你們接下來去哪裡了?

A: 我們回到我家,在廚房繼續把菜做完。事實上這樣也不錯啦︰大家都有舒服的座位,放點音樂再打開冷氣涼快一下,還可以把飲料好好冰在冰箱裡。

B: 不錯唷。

