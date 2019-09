B: Did everything go smoothly with the barbecue after you resolved the problem for your vegetarian friend?

A: No, things went from bad to worse. A police officer suddenly appeared and told us we had to stop immediately.

B: Why?

A: It turns out barbecuing is forbidden in most parks in Taipei.

B: 在你解決素食者朋友的問題後,烤肉派對進行順利嗎?

A: 沒有耶,而且情況變得更糟啦。警察突然出現叫我們馬上停止。

B: 為什麼?

A : 原來在台北市許多公園是禁止烤肉的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: