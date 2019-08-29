South Korean tennis player Lee Duck-hee made history on Aug. 19, becoming the first deaf player ever to win an ATP main draw match. The 21-year-old fired nine aces in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina, defeating Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen to claim the historic victory.

“People made fun of me for my disability. They told me I shouldn’t be playing,” the player said after the win, according to AFP. “It was definitely difficult, but my friends and family helped me get through ... I wanted to show everyone that I could do this,” added the player, who suffered a defeat in the second round.

Lee, who ranks 212 in the world, was diagnosed as deaf at the age of two. He cannot hear any calls from the line judges or the chair umpire, and must rely on signals and gestures for communication. “My message for people who are hearing-impaired is to not be discouraged. If you try hard, you can do anything,” the player said.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓網球選手李德熙上週一創下歷史，成為首位在ATP巡迴賽會內賽奪勝的聽障選手。這位二十一歲的小將，在北卡羅來納州溫斯頓塞倫公開賽首輪轟出九記「愛司」，擊敗瑞士的亨利拉克索能奪下歷史性的勝利。

據法新社報導，李選手賽後說：「人們以前會拿我的殘障開玩笑，說我不該打球。」他還說：「這的確很困難，但我的朋友和家人幫我一路走了過來……我想展現給大家看我能做得到。」他稍後已在次輪落敗。

李選手目前排名世界第兩百一十二名，兩歲時被診斷為失聰。他無法聽到線審或主審的判決，必須依靠動作和手勢進行溝通。但他說：「我想傳達給聽力受損人士的是︰別灰心！只要努力嘗試，沒有辦不到的。」

（台北時報張聖恩）