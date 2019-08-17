Tens of thousands of people took part in the Prague Pride parade of the LGBT community on Aug. 10 while a similar march in neighboring Poland went smoothly despite fears of far-right disruption.

“We had 30,000 people according to our estimate, which we arrived at after consulting the police,” said Bohdana Rambouskova, spokeswoman for the week-long Prague Pride festival.

“Everything went smoothly, everything was fine except the weather — it rained throughout the parade,” she told AFP.

In 2018, the event was attended by 40,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and supporters, according to Rambouskova.

Although the festival generally took place without a hitch, local media reported a couple of disruptions.

On Thursday, someone had set fire to a rainbow flag in central Prague and fired flares at an island hosting the festival workshops and other events.

On Saturday, Prague cleaners had to wipe away oil poured onto a staircase along the march route.

In neighboring Poland, around 2,000 people took part in a Gay Pride parade in the city of Plock, while a few hundred far-right nationalists held a counter-protest.

The peace was ensured by a heavy police presence — a measure taken in the wake of a violent nationalist attack on an LGBT rally in the Polish city of Bialystok three weeks ago.

(AFP)

數萬人參加了八月十日的布拉格同志大遊行。不久前，捷克的鄰國波蘭才舉行了同志遊行，過程平和，所擔心的右翼勢力攻擊所幸並未發生。

「我們諮詢過警方後，估計參加遊行的人數有三萬」，為期一週的布拉格同志遊行活動發言人波達娜‧蘭布思可娃說。

「一切都進行得很順利，一切都很好，除了天氣──整個遊行期間都在下雨」，她告訴法新社說。

蘭布思可娃表示，二○一八年的遊行，有四萬名女同志、男同志、雙性戀者、跨性別者，以及支持同志的群眾參加。

雖然這次同志遊行活動大致都進行順利，但經當地媒體披露，仍有一些滋擾事件。

上週四，有人放火焚燒布拉格市中心的彩虹旗，並以照明彈攻擊一島嶼，島上正舉辦同志遊行工作坊和其他活動。

上週六，有人在遊行路線中的一個階梯潑油，讓布拉格的清潔人員疲於奔命。

在鄰國波蘭，約有兩千人參與普沃茨克市的同志遊行，而數百名極右翼民族主義者則舉行抗議活動，反對該遊行。

三週前，在波蘭比亞維斯托克市舉行的同志集會遭到一名民族主義者攻擊。因而此次警方部署大量警力，使活動的進行得以維持平和。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）