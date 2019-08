B: Well, I’ve used Airbnb when I’ve traveled abroad.

A: Perhaps you can give me some ideas of what I need to think about.

B: Well, first of all, it really helps if you pick your guests up from the local train or bus station and take them to the apartment. If they’ve had a long journey, they’re going to want to get settled in as quickly as possible.

B: 這樣啊,我之前出國的時候就有住過Airbnb。

A: 也許你可以給我一些想法,看看我需要考慮些什麼。

B: 首先,如果你可以在當地的火車站或公車站接你的客人到公寓,這會幫上很大的忙。如果他們千里迢迢過來,應該會想要愈快安頓下來愈好。

