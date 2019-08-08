US rapper Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, made history last week for spending a 17th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, replacing Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men as the longest-running No. 1 ever. It has continued to dominate the chart this week for an 18th week.

Very few No. 1s have been able to remain at the top for over 10 weeks since the chart was first launched in 1958. Also in the leading group are seven megahits that stayed on the throne for an incredible 14 weeks, such as Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, Macarena by Los Del Rio, and I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston.

Houston reached another milestone recently, with Norwegian musician Kygo’s remix of her 1990 single Higher Lover becoming her first Hot 100 entry since her tragic death in 2012. The late singer boasts a total of 40 Hot 100 hits during her glorious music career, including 11 No. 1s.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國饒舌歌手利爾納斯X和比利雷賽勒斯，上週以神曲《Old Town Road》稱霸「告示牌」單曲榜十七週創下歷史，取代路易斯方辛和洋基老爹的《Despacito》，及瑪麗亞凱莉和大人小孩雙拍檔的《One Sweet Day》，成為佔據榜首最久的冠軍單曲，本週持續稱冠十八週！

自一九五八年單曲榜推出以來，能稱霸超過十週或更久的冠軍歌曲少之又少。而在這個領先集團中，還有七首奪冠長達十四週的轟動金曲，包括馬克朗森和火星人布魯諾的《Uptown Funk》、河流二重唱的《Macarena》，及惠妮休斯頓的《I Will Always Love You》。

惠妮近日亦創下另一項里程碑，挪威音樂人凱戈將她的一九九○年單曲《Higher Love》製作成混音版本，並成為她在二○一二年悲劇性猝逝後首支上榜的新歌。這位已故天后在其輝煌的音樂生涯中，以多達四十首排行榜金曲而傲視群倫——其中包括十一首冠軍。

（台北時報張聖恩〉