In celebration of Lovers’ Day, better known as the Qixi Festival, Taiwans answer to Valentine’s Day, will be celebrated in the city’s Dadaocheng area on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from a love-themed cultural and creative market, there will be a fireworks display in the area tomorrow at 8pm.

“Qixi” is the seventh evening of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, which falls on Wednesday next week. To mark the annual event which celebrates the romantic liason between the Cowherd and Weaver Girl in Chinese mythology, Kaohsiung will hold the 2019 Love River Festival this and next weekend, as well as on the actual day, inviting visitors to enjoy artists singing on a floating stage on Love River.

The Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival will also launch a series of love-themed activities next week, encouraging visitors to shout out their love in front of a “confession fountain” equipped with a sound detection sensor. The louder you shout, the higher the fountain’s water sprays.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為了慶祝中式情人節，也就是七夕節，2019「大稻埕情人節」的慶祝活動將於週六和週日，在台北市大稻埕地區熱鬧登場。除了愛情文創市集外，自明晚八點起，該地區還將施放煙火。

「七夕」是指農曆七月七日的晚上，也就是下週三。為了歡度神話裡牛郎和織女一年一度相聚的浪漫夜晚，高雄市亦推出2019「愛河水漾嘉年華」活動，本週末、下週末及七夕當天邀請大家前往愛河，欣賞藝人們在水上舞台上的精彩演出。

而宜蘭國際童玩藝術節也預計在下週，趁機推出一系列愛情主題活動，並鼓勵遊客在「告白噴泉」前大聲喊出你的愛意！透過聲音感應器裝置，喊得越大聲噴泉就會噴得越高。

（台北時報張聖恩〉