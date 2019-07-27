EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The researchers then made a replica of a 6,000-year-old canoe from the Jyomon period.

B: That’s dedication. I would probably have given up a long time ago.

A: They discovered that the canoe was extremely capable and they wore animal skin clothing and spent six days using a period-correct axe to cut down a cedar tree to make the canoe.

B: Are you serious?

A: 後來，研究人員復刻了距今六千年前，屬於繩文時代的獨木舟。

B: 這群人真是致力於研究。要是我可能就放棄了。

A: 研究人員發現那艘獨木舟的性能很好，又復刻出舊石器時代的斧頭，穿著獸皮用那把斧頭砍樹，花了六天才砍斷一棵雪松。

B: 你是不是又在亂編故事了啊？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: