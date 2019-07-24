EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: You said they used a canoe; presumably they couldn’t find an example from 30,000 years ago?

A: They went by the theory that boats were made from tropical plants found on Yonaguni. The oars were copied from Jyomon period archeological relics.

B: A boat made from plants bound together doesn’t sound like plain sailing.

A: It was a failure: The boat was too light and was easily swept away by ocean currents.

B: 你說他們用的是獨木舟，但現在應該找不到三萬年前的樣本了吧？

A: 一開始他們是根據推測，用與那國島上的熱帶植物紮出草船，船槳則是參考繩文時代出土的文物仿製而成。

B: 草紮的船聽起來就不太可能輕易跨海耶。

A: 確實失敗了，因為船身太輕，很容易就順著洋流漂走。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: