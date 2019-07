A: Wow, this package of yours is really huge and it was sent refrigerated delivery too. What’s inside?

B: Dried flying fish. I bought them online from Tao Aborigines on Orchid Island.

A: That’s so cool. What makes you want to eat flying fish?

B: A few days ago I saw a repeat of the Guess Who TV show on PTS. The episode told the story of a Tao family.

A: 哇,你這件包裹怎麼那麼大,而且還是低溫配送的,裡面是什麼?

B: 裡面裝的是飛魚乾,我在網路上跟蘭嶼的達悟族人買的。

A: 好酷哦,你怎麼會想吃飛魚?

B: 前幾天我看了公視重播的《誰來晚餐》,那一集在講一個達悟族家庭的故事。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: