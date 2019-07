A: Like what? I personally think we don’t spend enough time in the water, and we should have a better relationship with it.

B: You’re right, of course, but water can be dangerous, too. You need to respect nature, as well as enjoy it. For example, we should avoid areas with signs saying “Do not swim” or “Danger: Deep water.”

A: 有什麼需要注意的嗎?我個人覺得,我們平常跟水的關係太疏遠了,應該要多多親近它。

B: 當然,話是這樣說沒錯。不過水能載舟,亦能覆舟,親近大自然之餘,你也應該要保持警覺。比如說,應該避開設有「禁止戲水」或「水深危險」等標誌的區域。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: