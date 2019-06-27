EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve never prepared Chinese medicine. I’ve heard it’s quite complicated.

B: Nah. First, make sure you use an earthenware casserole or ceramic pot. Rinse the herbs, then soak them in cold water. Simmer in 3 to 4 bowls of water, reducing it until only one and a half bowls of water is left. Decant the decoction, then make a second batch.

A: My nose will have got better by itself by the time I’ve done all that.

A: 但我沒煮過水藥，那聽起來好複雜。

B: 才不會呢。首先，煎藥盡量用砂鍋或陶瓷鍋，先把藥材輕輕洗過，用冷水浸泡一下。接著加入三到四碗水，然後煮到水剩一碗半的時候就算完成，藥湯倒出來以後藥材還可以再煮第二次。

A: 等到終於煮好的時候我的鼻子都好了吧。

