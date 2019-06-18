In the era of 5G data communication, downloading a high-definition movie will take just one second. It’s much more than just ultra-fast communication speeds, however. Imagine this: while riding in an autonomous car you’re wearing a pair of smart glasses and watching the 2022 Qatar World Cup opening ceremony from far away in Southwest Asia. Meanwhile, your friend sitting next to you is discussing with their chief physician the next stage of their post-chemoresistance cancer treatment.

While heading to the seaside in your driverless car you suddenly feel thirsty. You find a store using your smart glasses and amend the car’s route to stop outside the shop. You get out of the car and buy a bottle of mineral water, which you pay for using facial recognition.

Once at the beach, after meeting up with some other friends, everyone dons a pair of smart glasses and, using holographic technology, watch a rock band perform their hits.

In fact, the greatest change will come from the way that 5G alters our lives through the Internet of Things (IoT), both at home and at work. In homes today we have smart speakers, but this will be just one component of IoT. Just like in a science fiction movie, an AI-driven personal assistant will be at your beck and call, conjured up with a verbal command anytime, anywhere.

As for work, you won’t need to leave your house, and can take part in a face-to-face meeting with colleagues using a virtual reality (VR) headset. If you need to hold a multi-party meeting, no longer will participants need to travel far and wide to a central, physical location: through 5G technology and VR, you can all assemble in a virtual meeting room.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. high-definition adj. 高畫質(gao1 hua4 zhi2) 2. autonomous car; driverless car phr. 無人車(wu2 ren2 che1) 3. travel far and wide phr. 遠渡重洋 (yuan3 du4 chong2 yang2) 4. self-driving vehicle phr. 自駕車 (zi4 jia4 che1) 5. take the lead phr. 率先 (shuai4 xian1) 6. distant dream phr. 遙不可及的夢想 (yao2 bu4 ke3 ji2 de5 meng4 xiang3) 7. return on an investment phr. 回本 (hui2 ben3) 8. unknown variable phr. 未知數(wei4 zhi1 shu4) 9. over-reliance phr. 過分仰賴 (guo4 fen4 yang3 lai4) 10. unprecedented adj. 前所未有 (qian2 suo3 wei4 you3) 11. unintentional adj. 不經意的 (bu4 jing1 yi4 de5)



If you do leave your home, the biggest change 5G will usher in is the advent of self-driving vehicles. This year, South Korea has already taken the lead, rolling out the first 5G-connected self-driving vehicles. Within the streets of downtown Seoul, vehicles were able to cover a distance of 8km in 20 minutes, and were not only able to change lanes and adjust their speeds, but were also able to automatically recognize traffic signals. This was facilitated by the 5G equipment loaded onboard, multiple times faster than 4G speeds. The faster data speeds vastly increase the safety of self-driving vehicles. Many of the world’s car manufacturers have begun testing their own self-driving vehicles. Once 5G becomes available, self-driving vehicles will no longer be a distant dream.

However, telecommunication companies have yet to realize a return on their investment in the existing 4G network, and the required investment for 5G will be much greater. The question is, how much money and effort will they be willing to spend on building a 5G network? Some telecom companies are even predicting that 4G and 5G networks will function concurrently for more than a decade. Moreover, since 5G technology is still being developed, there remain many unknown variables around the emerging technology.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

5G時代，下載一部高畫質電影只需要1秒鐘，不僅是傳輸速度快，想像一下，坐在無人車內，戴上智慧眼鏡，觀看遠在亞洲西南方的卡達（二零二二年國際足協世界盃主辦國），正在舉行的世界盃開幕典禮。而坐在旁邊的朋友，則是透過車上的後座螢幕，正與他的主治醫生討論癌症抗藥性後的下一步治療方式。

無人車往海邊行駛的途中，口渴了，透過智慧眼鏡，發現一家小商店，調整設定，讓無人車行駛到商店門口，下車拿了瓶礦泉水，透過刷臉就完成交易。

到了海灘，跟其他朋友碰面後，每個人都戴上智慧眼鏡，透過全息投影讓搖滾樂團帶來的一首又一首的熱門歌曲…。

事實上，5G生活最大的改變，來自於物聯網改變了生活，包括家庭、工作等，在家裡，因為萬物聯網，就像現在的智慧音箱，它只是其中的一部分，大家想像很多科幻電影的畫面，家裡就像有一個AI（人工智慧），人們可以用語言指揮它，無所不能。