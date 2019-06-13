Taiwanese supermodel, actress and philanthropist Lin Chi-ling surprised the entertainment world by announcing on Thursday last week that she just tied the knot with Akira, a member of Japanese boyband EXILE, on that day. After Lin posted the announcement on her Weibo page, the Web site instantly crashed as millions of fans from the whole world visited her page to congratulate her.

The news of the transnational marriage came as a surprise as Lin, 44, and Akira, 37, were not reported to be dating previously. The groom revealed on his Facebook page that he met the bride when they performed together in a stage show eight years ago, and they had always remained friends — until the couple started a relationship late last year.

Lin is one of the most prominent female artists in the Chinese world. She was the only celebrity among Asia’s top 40 philanthropists on Forbes’ “Asia’s 2018 Heroes of Philanthropy” list, and has raised at least US$3.2 million (approx. NT$100.5 million) for charity.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣第一名模、也是女演員兼慈善家的林志玲，於上週四震撼娛樂圈，驚喜宣布和日本男團「放浪兄弟」成員Akira的婚訊。她在微博網頁發聲後，從全球湧入該網站道賀的粉絲，立刻造成微博大當機。

四十四歲的林志玲和三十七歲的Akira，從未傳出交往的報導，使得這件跨國婚姻更令人意外。新郎在其臉書上透露，他和新娘在八年前因共同演出舞台劇而相識，之後即維持友好情誼—直到去年底開始交往。

志玲姐姐可說是華人世界最著名的女藝人之一，去年還榮登《富比士》的「亞洲慈善英雄榜」，更是亞洲前四十大慈善家中唯一的演藝名人，為慈善事業至少募得三百二十萬美元（約一億零五十萬台幣）。

（台北時報張聖恩〉