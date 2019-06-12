EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ll try again. Sorry about that. I’ve wasted one of your transfers.

B: Yeah, well. I’m used to it. OK, now slightly smooth the transfer out on your skin with your finger, and then wait for 30 seconds. Hey. Not so heavy handed.

A: OK, I’m going to peel it off. Wow. That looks great.

B: Hmm, not bad. Don’t wipe it or wash it for half an hour, and keep it out of direct sunlight.

A: 我來重貼一次，不好意思哦，浪費了你的紋身貼紙。

B: 沒關係，我習慣了。你現在輕輕用手指把皮膚上的貼紙推平，然後等三十秒，欸，不要那麼粗魯。

A: 我要撕開來了哦。哇，這圖案也太美了吧。

B: 嗯，不錯。記得三十分鐘內不要摩擦沖洗，避免太陽直曬。

