Home / Bilingual Pages
Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ll try again. Sorry about that. I’ve wasted one of your transfers.

B: Yeah, well. I’m used to it. OK, now slightly smooth the transfer out on your skin with your finger, and then wait for 30 seconds. Hey. Not so heavy handed.

A: OK, I’m going to peel it off. Wow. That looks great.

B: Hmm, not bad. Don’t wipe it or wash it for half an hour, and keep it out of direct sunlight.

A: 我來重貼一次，不好意思哦，浪費了你的紋身貼紙。

B: 沒關係，我習慣了。你現在輕輕用手指把皮膚上的貼紙推平，然後等三十秒，欸，不要那麼粗魯。

A: 我要撕開來了哦。哇，這圖案也太美了吧。

B: 嗯，不錯。記得三十分鐘內不要摩擦沖洗，避免太陽直曬。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 605 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top