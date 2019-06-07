Several J-pop artists are celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with fans in Taiwan this weekend. Pop singer Aimer will kick off her Asian tour at the Taipei International Convention Center tomorrow, followed by girl group Morning Musume’s fan meeting at National Taipei University’s Taipei campus on Sunday.

Veteran singer Aska will also stage a concert on Sunday, at the National Taiwan University Sports Center. The singer is a member of Chage and Aska, a hit Japanese music duo formed in 1979. The male duo’s classics “Say Yes” and “Yah Yah Yah” were among the top 10 best-selling singles of the Japanese Heisei era (1989 — 2019 ).

The two members officially announced the band’s “indefinite suspension” in 2009 to concentrate on their solo careers, but then revived their activities temporarily in 2013. Aska hopes to bring back fans’ sweet old memories at his solo concert, and does not rule out the possibility of signing with Chage when the time is ripe.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

多組日本藝人將於本週末訪台，和粉絲歡度端午佳節。流行女歌手Aimer明日將在台北國際會議中心展開亞洲巡演，之後女團「早安少女組」週日將在台北大學台北校區舉辦見面會。

日本資深歌手飛鳥涼（Aska），週日亦將於台灣大學綜合體育館開唱。他是雙人音樂組合「恰克與飛鳥」的成員，該男子組合成立於一九七九年，他們的熱門金曲《Say Yes》和《Yah Yah Yah》，高居日本平成年代（一九八九至二○一九）最暢銷單曲前十名。

兩人在二○○九年正式宣布，雙人組將「無限期停止活動」，以專注於個人演藝事業，但是在二○一三年又暫時恢復活動。Aska希望這次個唱能喚起大家過去美好的回憶，並表示等時機成熟了，仍有機會與恰克（Chage）合體。

(台北時報張聖恩)