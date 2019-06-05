Home / Bilingual Pages
Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: At first, she was complaining about pains in her chest, so we took her to the rehabilitation clinic, where she had electrotherapy and stretching exercises for a number of weeks. She seemed to be improving.

B: Actually chest pains are a sign of kidney problems. Healthy kidneys produce hemopoietin hormones. Without these, the body can lack oxygen, leading to fatigue and muscular pain.

A: 一開始外婆說她胸口痛，所以我們帶她去看復健科，連續好幾個星期都固定回診做電療跟伸展，她確實感覺有好一點。

B: 其實，胸痛好像是腎功能異常的徵兆之一，健康的腎臟會製造紅血球生成素。要是缺少紅血球，身體裡面的氧氣就會減少，自然會感覺疲倦跟肌肉痠痛。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 139 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top