Mon, May 20, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You’ve had your headphones on all day today. What are you listening to?

B: My favorite band. They released a new album yesterday, and the minute I got the CD this morning I put it on my phone.

A: You still buy CDs? Don’t you just listen to music on a streaming platform?

B: The album was already available yesterday, but I like having a physical copy.

A: 你今天一直戴著耳機，在聽什麼呀？

B: 我最喜歡的樂團，他們昨天出了新專輯，今天早上我一收到CD，就把它放進手機裡面了。

A: 你還在買CD？現在不是用網路上的串流平台就可以聽了嗎？

B: 這張專輯昨天就在平台上上架了，可是我喜歡擁有實體專輯的感覺。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

