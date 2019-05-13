EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I can’t seem to shake this headache. I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now.

B: That happened to me once. I tried everything, from Western doctors to Chinese medicine to traditional bone manipulators. It turns out, my muscles had tightened due to bad posture sitting at my desk. A couple of massages fixed it.

A: There’s a massage parlor down the road. Let’s see if it works for me.

A: 我這頭痛好像一直都不會好，已經持續好幾個星期了。

B: 我也曾經發生過。那次我什麼都試過，西醫、中醫、傳統的整骨師。沒想到是因為我坐在書桌前的姿勢不良，導致肌肉緊繃，按摩幾次就好了。

A: 那條路上有一間按摩館。我們去看看對我有沒有效。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: