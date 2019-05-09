Students from Taipei Municipal Nangang Vocational High School won the “Highest Rookie Seed Award” at the FIRST Robotics Competition, which took place in Detroit, US, between April 24 and 27. With its dynamic movements, the Nangang robot was the highest-scoring rookie team at the qualification round before making it to the final round.

A record high of 20 Taiwanese senior high schools participated in the game. Five of them also advanced to the final round: Taipei American School, Taipei Municipal Lishan High School, Heng Yee Catholic High School in New Taipei City, Taoyuan Municipal Neili Senior High School and Kaohsiung Municipal Rueisiang High School.

Even as Taiwan shone, however, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned that robots and computers will threaten 14 percent of existing jobs in the next 20 years, and the lack of preparation for the digital age is a time bomb. As a result, the OECD is urging countries to retrain workers to transform their labor markets.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南港高級工業職業學校的學生近日參加FRC世界機器人競賽，榮獲本屆「最高分新秀種子獎」！該競賽於四月二十四至二十七日在美國底特律舉行，南港高工以機器人靈活的動作，成為資格賽得分最高的新隊伍，並晉級總決賽。

台灣這次共有二十家高中參賽，創下歷年新高，其中晉級總決賽的五隊包括︰台北美國學校、台北市的麗山高中、新北市的恆毅中學、桃園市的內壢高中、高雄市的瑞祥高中。

台灣在該競賽大放異彩的同時，經濟合作暨發展組織（OECD）最近則提出警示，機器人與電腦在未來二十年內，將威脅百分之十四的既有工作，對「數位時代」缺乏準備就像是定時炸彈。OECD還力勸各國必須對員工進行再訓練，以因應轉變中的勞動市場。

（台北時報張聖恩〉