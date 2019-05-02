The Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival opened on Fulong Beach in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District on April 19 and will close on Aug. 25. With the theme “Finding Atlantis from a small town,” the event organizer is seeking to attract tourists from across the world to the small town on Taiwan’s northeastern tip.

As the festival enters its 12th year, the organizers have invited 25 sand sculptors from seven countries to create 45 sand sculptures this year, along with 20 “interactive“ sand sculptures. Apart from the mythical Atlantis theme, some sculptors have incorporated ocean waste in their artworks, hoping to raise awareness of marine ecological conservation.

On June 15, the festival is going to invite 300 visitors to create 300 sand sculptures in the shape of bottlenose dolphins, in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for most people making sand sculptures together. The bottlenose dolphin is a species commonly seen in the waters off Fulong.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

福隆國際沙雕藝術季在新北市貢寮區福隆海水浴場盛大登場，將自四月十九日持續至八月二十五日。今年主題為「穿越小鎮尋找亞特蘭提斯」，主辦單位希望藉此吸引世界各地遊客，前來台灣東北角這個小鎮旅遊。

該活動已舉辦十二年，今年邀請來自七個國家的二十五位沙雕大師，共創作四十五座沙雕，並展出二十座「互動沙雕」讓遊客能和作品互動。除了亞特蘭提斯這個神話主題，有些雕刻家還將藝術創作和海洋廢料相結合，希望喚起大眾對海洋生態保護的意識。

在六月十五日，該藝術節還會邀請三百位遊客，以「瓶鼻海豚」為意象共同打造三百座海豚沙雕，試圖創下最多人一起做沙雕的《金氏世界紀錄》，瓶鼻海豚是當地海域的特有品種之一。

（台北時報張聖恩〉