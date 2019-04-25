EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You know, giving out spoilers is just not cool. If you tell people what’s going on, you’ll ruin their enjoyment of it. After all, people have waited this long, they will want to see how the story develops for themselves.

B: But you’ll get to find out sooner or later, won’t you?

A: Finding out for yourself, and having someone else tell you, are two completely different things.

A: 我跟你說，爆雷這種行為真的很不可取，你一把劇情講出來就會破壞很多人的樂趣。畢竟，大家等了那麼久，就是想要親自知道劇情會怎麼發展啊。

B: 可是你早晚會知道的不是嗎？

A: 自己感受劇情，跟被別人告知，這兩種感覺完全不一樣。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: